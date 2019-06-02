Saturday, June 1 Overnight Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances continue for much of next week —

We started off the day with a few clouds and warm temperatures in the middle and upper 80’s across the Ozarks. A line of showers and storms moved across the Ozarks bringing rain. This line of showers and storms should move out before midnight. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 60’s.

Sunday, the cold front that brought us rain on Saturday will stay to our south but a few showers, in northern Arkansas and south-central Missouri closer to the state border, cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s can be expected for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday to start off your work week will also be the start of an unsettled and rain filled pattern for the week. Rounds of showers and storms will enter the Ozarks through the week. Temperatures Monday will stay in the lower and middle 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

The pattern going forward will have the jet stream set up over the Ozarks but the flow will be out of the northwest, which is not an ideal set up for severe weather. With that being said, each day next week has a chance for shower and storms. Timing, modes of severe weather, if any, and rainfall totals still need to be determined closer to the start of the work week. Each day will not be a washout but having your umbrella handy wouldn’t hurt. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for most of the week. This wet pattern may also continue into the weekend and into the following week, something we will continue to monitor. With rounds of rain expected, flooding will continue to be a concern with already saturated soils and aggravated rivers and creeks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Fair

Springfield

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain

Branson

73°F Light Rain Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 66°
% ° 66°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 70°

Sunday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 72°

Monday

93° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 93° 71°

Tuesday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 71°

Wednesday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 90° 71°

Thursday

89° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

71°

2 AM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
68°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
67°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
68°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
71°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
74°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
78°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
82°

79°

8 PM
Clear
3%
79°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

Saturday, September 28th

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now