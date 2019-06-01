Saturday, June 1 Forecast

Severe storm risk Saturday —

Saturday, we’ll start off the day quiet and temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 80’s. After 3 p.m., a line of showers and storms will develop to our northwest and progress southeast into the Ozarks along a cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has put areas north of I-44 in an enhanced risk with Springfield in a slight risk. That means this line of storms has greater potential to be more severe north of I-44. The primary threats with this line will be large hail up to the size of golf balls, damaging winds up to 60 mph and flooding where heavier pockets of rain set up. The timing for Springfield is around 7-10 p.m. This line should move out before midnight. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 60’s.

Sunday, the cold front will stay to our south but a few showers, in northern Arkansas and south-central Missouri closer to the state border, cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s can be expected for the day.

The pattern going forward will have the jet stream set up over the Ozarks but the flow will be out of the northwest, which is not an ideal set up for severe weather. With that being said, each day next week has a chance for shower and storms. Timing, modes of severe weather, if any, and rainfall totals still need to be determined closer to next week. Each day will not be a washout but having your umbrella handy wouldn’t hurt. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for most of the week.