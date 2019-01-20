Saturday, January 19 Overnight Forecast

Cold Temperatures, Next Rain Chances —

We starting off today with snow showers across the Ozarks and snow totals ranging from a dusting to even some reports of up to 4 inches in our most eastern counties. We also have seen very slick roads thanks to the rain we started off with and roads freezing over as the temperatures dropped. Tonight, clouds will slowly clear our from west to east as the low-pressure system continues to progress eastward. As the clouds clear out, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Winds will slowly back off through the night but wind chill temperatures will still drop below zero for Sunday morning.

Sunday, we will see more sunshine but temperatures will hover around freezing as an arctic high pressure moves in just to our north. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

To start off our work week, temperatures will be a bit warmer, ranging from the lower to middle 40’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will also pick up on Monday ahead of our next rain maker, with winds out of the southeast from 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Clouds will continue to increase through the overnight hours and temperatures will drop into the middle 30’s.

Tuesday, temperatures will warm up a bit more into the middle and upper 40’s with rain likely through the day. It will be windy with winds out of the south, much like Monday. Overnight temperatures will drop below freezing opening the door to some flurry chances.

Wednesday, the cold returns with highs in the lower 30’s under a mix of sun and clouds.

If forecast models continue to trend the way they are, it looks like our next cold blast of air will come at the end of next into the weekend with a chance of snow showers but it is still too early to tell, so this is something we will continue to monitor.