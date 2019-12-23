Breaking News
Sarah Sanders hints at running for governor of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders expressed her interest in running for governor in Arkansas again this weekend.

While speaking at a summit for students, she explained that she wants to focus first on helping President Donald Trump get re-elected.

But when asked if she would run for governor in 2020, she said, “I’m very seriously looking at it right now. I love Arkansas, I love my home state, I’m so happy to be back home and we’ll see what happens.”

This is not the first time she’s hinted at running for the position. She previously told the New York Times that she felt she’d “been called” to run for governor.

