Sara Huckabee will be at College of the Ozarks for annual fall convention

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday while the White House expects changes to be made to the health care bill that passed the House Thursday, they expect the “main pillars” to remain the same.

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. –Sarah Huckabee-Sanders will be at College of the Ozarks as a speaker on Thursday, October 10.

She will be speaking for the Leonard B. and Edith Gittinger Community Convocation that is open to the public.

College of the Ozarks says that it will take place in the Howell W. Ketter Athletic Complex with doors opening at 5:45 p.m. and the event beginning at 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.

for additional information, contact Valorie Coleman, public relations director at 417-690-2212.