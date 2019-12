Santa has been making a special trip through part of the South and Midwest over the last couple of weeks just before heading back to the North Pole for Christmas.

Santa traveled along the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Route from Louisiana to Kansas City. And that included stops in Decatur, Arkansas.

The Holiday Express also stopped in Joplin earlier today.

The train has two more stops before staying in Kansas City from the 18 through the 22 of December.