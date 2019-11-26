“Santa Paws for Seniors” collects pet supplies so senior citizens can spoil their companions

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Through the hustle and bustle of the holidays, sometimes man’s best friend can get overlooked. But thanks to one Taney County program, senior citizens can ensure their pets get a little something special this Christmas.

The “Santa Paws for Seniors” program collects pet supplies for Branson-area senior citizens to spoil their cats, dogs, birds and even fish during a season that oftentimes leaves little to spare.

“In just one area [of Taney Co.] we’ve already got a count of 20 dogs, 13 cats and three fish,” explained Taney Co. Animal Control manager Sherry Simpson. “When I heard those requests were being made, but at that point no one had stepped up to do that, then we got together and decided as a group that this was something we all wanted to do.”

Taney County Animal Control has partnered with Friends of Taney County Animal Control, Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society, Paws and Hands United, Mochas and Meows, Petco, Branson RecPlex and area veterinarians to collect donations for local senior centers this holiday season.

Volunteers are collecting dog and cat food, kitty litter, treats, beds, pet clothes, toys and blankets.

Donations will be accepted until December 6, when officers will deliver items to Forsyth and Branson senior centers to be distributed.

Simpson and the rest of the group say they started the program after learning senior citizens in the area needed assistance providing for their companions.

“For a lot of seniors, these animals are their family. They will be able to give their animals something special for Christmas that they might necessarily not be able to get,” said Simpson.

Suggested donations include: Dog and cat food (under 15 lb bags)

Dog and cat canned food

Dog and cat treats

Dog and cat beds (new)

Blankets (new)

Dog and cat toys

Cat litter

Drop off locations can be found at:

Forsyth Senior Center

Branson/Hollister Senior Center

Taney County Animal Control

Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society

Paws and Hands United

Mochas and Meows

Petco

Branson Rec Plex

Branson Veterinary Hospital

Shepherd of the Hills Veterinary Clinic

Animal Care Clinic

Kirbyville Veterinary Clinic

Animal Clinic of Forsyth

Taney County Veterinary Service in Forsyth

Pets pictured in this story are currently up for adoption. More information can be found on the Taney County Animal Control Facebook page.