Santa Claus stops for breakfast at Battlefield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Santa Claus made a few stops in Springfield today.

His first stop? Breakfast at Battlefield Mall.

Families were invited to eat breakfast and read a book with Santa Claus this morning and, of course, share their Christmas wishes.

If you have any children with special needs, a sensory-friendly visit with Santa will be held on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

This event is in partnership with Autism Speaks. The Battlefield Mall Santa Experience will be collecting donations for Autism Speaks throughout the holiday season.

The mall will also hold a pet photo night with Santa, after normal hours, on Sundays Nov. 17 and Dec. 2.