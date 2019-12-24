Salvation Army prepares for annual Christmas dinner

The Salvation Army is preparing for its annual Christmas meal. The charity organization expects to feed at least 200 people at tomorrow’s dinner.

“I enjoy doing this because this is a blessing that God’s given me,” said Head Cook James McKinney.

Salvation Army has held this program in the Ozarks for the past 21 years.

This meal is coming six days after the nonprofit opened a toy shop, which helped 509 families.

McKinney says he’s no stranger to the organization.

“I’m the third generation in the Salvation Army,” said McKinney. “My parents were soldiers and their parents were soldiers.”

McKinney says this makes giving back to his community that much more important.

“Some of them start to cry and we appreciate all of that because that’s what God is given them,” said McKinney.

In November the Salvation Army held a Thanksgiving dinner for the community.

The meal is held at the Harbor House, Christmas Day, from 12 pm to 1 pm and is open to the entire community.