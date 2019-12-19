Salvation Army opens toy shop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Salvation Army’s toy shop opened this morning, Dec. 19.

Pre-approved households were able to shop for Christmas gifts for their kids and pick up food for Christmas.

Senior citizens and those with disabilities were given Price Cutter gift certificates for their Christmas meal.

Through the gift certificates and the toy shop, the Salvation Army was able to help 509 families.

Volunteers were there to stock the toy shop and hand out food baskets.

But if you didn’t get a chance to help out today, Major Robert Buttrey says there are more opportunities to lend a hand.

“Still have a lot of volunteer openings for the bell ringing, over the weekend especially,” Buttrey said. “The weekend is pretty light right now. So if some more people can volunteer to ring that bell, that would be great. That would be great.”