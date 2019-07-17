Breaking News
Salvation Army opens cooling centers and hands out fans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As heat and humidity stick around, outreach organizations are gearing up to help those in need. The Salvation Army, for example, is opening its cooling centers and making box fans available to those who would otherwise go without a way to cool down.

“We’ll be handing [the fans] out tomorrow and Friday,” the Salvation Army’s Jeff Smith told Ozarks First.

To qualify for one of the free fans, you’ll need to identify as one of the following:

  • Senior Citizen
  • A person living with a disability
  • The head of a household with children ages 5 and under

The Salvation Army’s cooling center is open from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm on July 17th, 18th, and 19th.

