Salvation Army misses fundraising goal, considers which programs could close

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Falling about $365,000 short of its annual fundraising goal this year, the Salvation Army’s (SA) Springfield branch is talking about which of its services it could stop offering.

The charity set a fundraising goal of $1million, a figure it says it needs to provide year-round services.

“It’s really important that we reach that goal,” SA Major Robert Buttrey Jr. “Otherwise we have to… look at what we have to cut.”

During a tour of the Springfield branch’s family enrichment center, a shelter for families in crisis, Buttrey told KOLR10 it costs $4,500 to refurbish each of the shelter’s eight bedrooms for incoming families.

Food services are maybe the most threatened.

“Our daily feeding program that we have, the food we give out through our pantry, a lot of those are items that could be affected,” Buttrey said Friday (01/03/2020).

The Salvation Army’s Springfield branch, which serves both Greene and Christian Counties, says if all of the people in its service area donated a dollar, it’d be able to reach its goal.