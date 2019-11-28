Salvation Army host Thanksgiving dinner for those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thanksgiving is a holiday everyone should enjoy, that’s what one salvation army major is saying today.

Salvation Army Major Vikki Buttrey group hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal earlier for those in need.

Damon Self, attended Thanksgiving dinner, “It feeds fuel for my body, you know, I mean I have no job or anything. It’s just hard to make it. I appreciate everything they do,” Self said.

From the last time Self had a job, “I was self employed, I was mowing for the Dogwood Park Inn, Battlefield Inn, Cornerstone, Cottage Court,” Self said.

He did this for more than three years.

“Things God took from me, and just escalated and went downhill from there,” Self said.

Self is now homeless.

Self said, “Very rough. Very cold. And you know it is what it is. I got to make it from one day to the next.”

According to Self, he appreciates today’s free meal for more reasons than food.

“Rejoicing with people, you know, that are in the same boat as I am, it helps me out a lot,” Self said.

Many people are in the same boat as Self.

Volunteer waitress Rachel Puffpaff said, “It’s a situation that’s a problem in our city. And it’s something that she’s actually always very concerned about when she sees homeless people out on the streets.”

Puffpaff is talking about her daughter Jazzy.

“I thought it would be awesome for her also just to be able to show that she cares and we care,” Puffpaff said.

Turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes. These thanksgiving staples are being served to more than 300 people today.

According to Buttrey, the act of giving is what Thanksgiving is all about.

“We want them to feel like even though they might be homeless or not homeless that they can come to the salvation army and get a meal,” Buttrey said.

According to Buttrey, her yearly event is a time.

Buttrey said, “For those that don’t have family around or that have maybe some financial needs going on within their homes, they can come and have a great time and just fellowship with one another.”