Salvation Army has new way for people to give during the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Salvation Army is giving you a new way to give this holiday season and it’s as easy as holding your phone up to a sign.

The Salvation Army kicked off its Tree of Lights campaign today at the Battlefield Mall.

Leaders shared a new spin on the Red Kettle campaign you can donate, just by tapping your smartphone on the sign.

From there, you’ll be prompted to give to the cause.

This year’s goal is $1,000,000.

That goal wasn’t met last year, but Major Robert Buttrey said he hopes this new technology will help reach more people.

” Well for years we’ve been losing giving in our kettle because people don’t have cash,” Buttrey said. “So it’ll be a lot easier for people to give to us when they haven’t been able to for the last several years.”

General managers of KOLR10 and KRBK and KYTV and are co-chairing this year’s campaign.

The money raised will support the Salvation Army’s child and youth programs.

It will also help people staying at its shelters and families who need some help with food this holiday season.