SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Salvation Army was given over 100 box fans to give away for free to people who are living without air conditioning in July’s high temperatures.

Customers gave over $2,300 to Westlake Ace Hardware, which used the money to donate the fans to Salvation Army in order to fund the effort to help those in need. This is the 10th year that the business and organization have teamed up to give away box fans. They have already given away 100 fans this summer so far.

“If calls keep coming in and the heat stays up, we’re going to be giving out a lot more fans,” said Jeff Smith of the Springfield Salvation Army. “We could potentially run out by the end of the summer.”

Smith said that the Salvation Army gives out fans to anybody who is without air conditioning.

“If you don’t have air conditioning in your house and you’re trying to sleep, it’s almost impossible,” said Smith.

Those looking for a free fan can visit the Salvation Army at the intersection of Kansas and Chestnut Expressways. This location also doubles as a cooling center.