Salvation Army adapts to COVID to help those in need on Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Salvation Army had to change the way it helps out at Thanksgiving as well.

Volunteers handed out prepared, portioned meals at Harbor House on Thursday, Nov. 26, instead of hosting its usual sit-down feast.

Major Jon Augenstine, with the Salvation Army, said it affects the sense of community, but he is happy they were still able to help.

“We had hoped we could do a sit-down Thanksgiving and not let COVID have that victory but things have gotten kind of hot here with COVID so we’ve had to settle for feeding over the fence here, we’re really blessed to be able to do this,” Major Augentine said. It’s a perfect day, so we’re really happy about that.”

Volunteers prepared 275 meals.

Major Augenstine says the Salvation Army’s biggest need is volunteers, and donations.