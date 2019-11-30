Saint Luke’s sees the largest number of twins ever

KANSAS CITY, Mo- Nurses at Saint Luke’s Hospital are caring for the largest number of twins they’ve ever seen.

Currently, in the neo-natal unit, they have six sets of twins! On of the set of twins are Callie and Camden Riley.

The fraternal twins were born on November 5th. Their mother says she can’t wait for the twins to come home.

“I’m taking advantage of the sleep I can get right now. I come here and I’ll hang out with them and I’ll sleep during the afternoon with them. But I don’t know how it’s going to be. I’m kind of anxious, yet scared to figure that out, so we’ll see how that goes,” says Whitney Cathy.

Doctors with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that overall twin births have declined 4 percent between 2014 and 2018.

But here in Missouri, there has been a slight increase in twin births.