Saint Louis mom makes extra lunches for hungry kids in her neighborhood

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — A woman in North Saint Louis is working to make sure no kids in her neighborhood go hungry.

Mother of six, Champale Anderson, gives out hundreds of free lunches every week.

“They get off the bus and they take off running and they never know what I will have in the bag. I switch it up like special treats for my special babies.”

Anderson says she has an open-door policy on school days for kids in the community.

They can knock on her door before and after school.

She hands them a snack for breakfast and lunch.

“I do a hundred bags every day, sometimes a little more for the kids that’s coming extra,” said Anderson. “Their parents bring them over here to get it the bags and I’m going to start doing extra bags now maybe about 150.”

Anderson says her goal is to go to different neighborhoods and hand out bags.

She takes food donations and is raising money through a gofundme campaign to help more kids.