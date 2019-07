ST. LOUIS — A Saint Louis man was acquitted today after he shot a Jasper County deputy at a Joplin motel.

E. F. Fitchpatrick testified that he thought a gang was breaking into his motel room to rob and kill him when the shooting occurred.

He also said he never saw the deputy and fired his gun blindly.

Fitchpatrick was acquitted of assault and armed criminal action charges.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm.