Safety Tips When Dealing with Space Heaters

LA CROSSE, WI. — With these cold temperatures, many people are looking for additional ways to heat their homes.

Firefighters say you should be careful with space heaters.



Space heaters are *not* meant to heat your home long-term.

You should also turn off any heaters if you’re going to be away for long periods of time.

“That’s a good idea, to make sure you don’t place the heater near combustibles. and also get one that if it tips over, it shuts itself off,” says Captain Greg Temp of the La Crosse Fire Department.

Space heaters account for about a third of winter house fires and cause the most fire-based fatalities each winter.

