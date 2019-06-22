Sacramento police say body cam footage shows officer was ambushed before fatal shooting

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (CBS) — A Sacramento Police officer was shot and killed after being ambushed while responding to a domestic violence call, officials said Friday. The department has faced criticism because it took 45 minutes to transport rookie Officer Tara O’Sullivan to a hospital, where she later died.

Chief Daniel Hahn released body camera footage late Friday at a news conference. Hahn said the attacker placed four weapons in different rooms of his house and shot them at officers who knocked on his door. The shooting continued for hours.

As officers entered the garage, an officer can be heard saying, “Hello, police department. If you’re in here, let me know. You’re not in trouble, dude,” CBS Sacramento reports. That’s when the suspect, Abel Sambrano Ramos, allegedly started firing at them.

O’Sullivan was behind the lead officer and was hit multiple times, police said. Police retreated to safe positions and determined the tools they had would not be able to withstand gunshots from the suspect’s high-powered rifle. As a result, at around 6:30 p.m., police called for an armored vehicle.

Officers said they had difficulty getting the vehicle to O’Sullivan’s position because of multiple fences between them and where O’Sullivan was lying. And while police were moving onto the property in the vehicle, the suspect continuously fired at the armored vehicle.

