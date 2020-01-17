Russell Stover store is closing down in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. – The Russell Stover store on Marler Lane will close down in April.

It’s corporate department announced big nationwide consolations to the company this week.

Russell Stover is opening up new jobs at expansion facilities in other states.

In total, 400 positions will be lost.

An employee we talked to today said workers in Ozark have been encouraged to apply for the new spots but believes many will stay here and have to find a new job.

The Butler Missouri Distribution Center will also be closed down.