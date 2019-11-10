Runaway juvenile Jacob Spain taken into custody

UPDATE: Springfield police officers have taken 16-year-old Jacob Spain into custody.

Nixa police say they will be seeking charges against Spain in relation to the events that occurred in Nixa.

16-year-old Jacob Spain, courtesy of the Nixa Police Department. This was the best available picture of Spain at the time, as he no longer has long curly hair and now has a thin mustache.

On Nov. 10 around 7 a.m., Nixa officials sent a press release stating Spain was considered a runaway juvenile who was believed to be armed, and he made threats to harm law enforcement officers.

At about 11:25 a.m., police say Spain arrived at a home in Nixa where he confronted a resident, pointed a handgun at them and demanded the keys to their car.

He fled from the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Two hours later, Spain was found by SPD.

