Run for the One raises breast cancer awareness at Ozark Mountain Family YMCA

HOLLISTER, Mo. — Breast Cancer Awareness month continues with an all-day event in the Ozarks. “Run for the One” is hosted by Ozark Mountain Family YMCA, and raises money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.

Members can sign up to run or walk for 30 minutes to honor the breast cancer fighter in their life. The annual event will run from 5:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. Donations will go to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.

Those who sign up will have a feature photo of the breast cancer patient of their choice on the YMCA Facebook page.