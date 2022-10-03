SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As of 8 a.m. Oct. 3, people who want to be elected city officials in Springfield can pick up packets from the city clerk’s office.

People who are interested in running can get one of the candidate informational packets for more information. These packets include a statement of candidacy. These packets are at the city clerk’s office, located at 840 N. Boonville Ave.

Positions available

The election is scheduled for April 4, 2023. The available seats are:

Mayor.

Zone 1 Councilmember for the final two years of the term.

Zone 2 Councilmember.

Zone 3 Councilmember.

General Councilmember C.

General Councilmember D.

The mayor serves for two years. Councilmembers serve for four years. An interactive map of the zones can be found on the city’s website.

Qualifications

If you want to run for a city council position, there are some requirements you must meet. You have to be a registered voter in the city and you need to have lived in the city for two years before the election. If you’re applying to one of the zone positions, you need to live in that zone for at least a year in addition to living in Springfield for two years.

You can’t be a candidate or nominee for other paid public offices, except for the National Guard, military reserves, or notary public. You also can’t be employed by the city or any city department, board, or agency for one year after being elected to the city council. This doesn’t apply to Public Safety, but employees need to contact the city attorney’s office to see if they are eligible.

For your petition to be valid, you’ll need 200 registered voters’ signatures for one of the general positions and 100 for the zone positions from people who live in that zone.

Petitions have to be turned in between 8 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2022, and 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2023.