Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(FOX) — Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, President Trump announced in a tweet on Sunday.

@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” he wrote. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

The former New York City mayor and personal attorney to President Trump has been leading the Trump campaign’s legal battle to overturn the 2020 election results in several states.