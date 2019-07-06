Royal family shares photos from baby Archie’s christening

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Buckingham Palace says that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not reveal the names of the godparents of their son Archie when he is christened on Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File)

U.K. (CBS) — Baby Archie was christened Saturday at Windsor Castle’s private chapel. The official photos have been released, and they are adorable.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened in an “intimate ceremony” officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, according to the family’s official Instagram.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” the Instagram caption reads. “They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”

Buckingham Palace has released two photos of the event. The images were taken by photographer Chris Allerton in Windsor Castle’s Green Drawing Room and Rose Garden.

To see the photos, click here.