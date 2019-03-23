Route 66 Program May Be Ending Soon

An endangered federal program that has helped preserve the Historic Route 66 Highway for two decades has issued its last call for grants aimed at saving aging buildings and landmarks.

The Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program is accepting grant applications until April 12, and it’s not clear if Congress will continue the project after that.

It’s set to end in the fall, and no agreement has been reached to keep it going.

At risk are millions of dollars in cost-share grants aimed at reviving old tourist spots in struggling towns.

But there’s some hope – a bipartisan bill that would amend the National Trails System Act, to include Route 66 in revitalization efforts, is moving through Congress.