SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The final phase of the Route 65 rebuild project is two days ahead of schedule.

Starting Thursday, August 8, Southbound Route 65 will be closed between Battlefield Rd to Route 60. The closure will begin at 12:01 a.m.

Southbound Route 65 between Sunshine St and Battlefield Rd will be open but reduced to one lane.

Drivers are urged to avoid Glenstone Ave between Sunshine St and Route 60.