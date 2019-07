SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The widening project for Route 160 is set to start this week beginning near I-44 and working toward Willard.

MoDOT will be expanding 160 into four lanes and working to improve safety at intersections between I-44 in Springfield and Jackson Street in Willard.

Drivers could experience traffic delays up to 15 minutes and lane closures. Lane closures will happen between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The final project is expected to be done in December 2020.