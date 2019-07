SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you drive on Route 160 between Willard and Springfield, you should be on the lookout for crews and equipment next week.

MoDOT crews are widening the road and they’ll spend next week clearning trees, and installing erosion devices.

The final project won’t be done until December of 2020.

When crews are finished, 160 will be four lanes between I44 in Springfield and Jackson Street in Willard.