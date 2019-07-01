Route 160 will be under construction beginning in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Anyone driving on Route 160 between Springfield and Willard will start seeing delays in mid July.

Starting next week MoDOT workers will begin moving in equipment and installing work zone signs.

Crews then will begin to widen Route 160 to four lanes and improve safety at intersections on July 15.

The work will start near I-44 and move towards Willard.

Drivers could experience traffic stoppage up to 15 minutes and lane closures.

The work is expected to be completed by December 2020.