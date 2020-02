A Winnipeg Jets shot from the blue line zips past the head of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington and off the crossbar during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

The Jets snapped a five-game losing streak and are 12-12-2 at home this season.

Connor Hellebuyck was outstanding in net for the Jets, stopping 38 shots.

Jordan Binnington made 28 saves for the Central Division-leading Blues.