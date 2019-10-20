Romanian woman gets prison time in Ozarks ATM skimming case

A Romanian woman was sentenced Friday to two and a half years in federal prison for her role in an ATM skimming operation in the Springfield area.

Loredana Baceanu, 31, was given the prison time at a hearing in front of Judge Beth Phillips.

Baceanu pleaded guilty in June to a federal felony after she was caught in Nixa with 49 fraudulent credit and gift cards in a hidden pocket of an undergarment and $880 in cash in her bra.

Federal prosecutors say Baceanu was involved but was not the ringleader of a group that traveled to the Springfield area to steal money using skimming devices – which are small electronics placed on ATMs or gas pumps to glean victims’ credit card information when they swipe their cards.

For more on this article shared by the Springfield News-Leader click here.