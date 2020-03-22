Rollover crash south of Redings Mill on dangerous curves

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KSN) – Saturday evening at 6:04 PM Redings Mill Fire and Newton County Ambulance were alerted to a single vehicle rollover crash on MO-86 about 2 miles south of Redings Mill in Newton County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the location. TPR. K.L. Knight of Troop D processed the crash scene.

The female driver was the only occupant and declined to be transported to a hospital.

The vehicle was traveling southbound, left the roadway at a sharp curve, striking a culvert, going airborne and rolling.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by Chuck’s Towing while Redings Mill Fire District controlled traffic for a time.

More information on this crash from the Missouri State Highway Patrol as it becomes available.

This section of MO-86 winds through Newton County with sharp curves that require the suggested slow-down. This crash occurred at the same curve where a Joplin man was killed in a motorcycle crash in October of 2018.