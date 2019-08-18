Roller coaster ‘malfunction’ reportedly sends five people to the hospital

(FOX) – A roller coaster malfunction reportedly sent five people to the hospital in Maryland.

One of the cars on the ride apparently failed to stop as it pulled into the loading area of the ride and struck another car. According to local reports, four children and one adult were in the car that was struck.

The incident occurred Friday at Jolly Roger Amusement Park in Ocean City, Md., around 8:20 p.m., People reports. The Ocean City Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the park that evening to assist the Ocean City Fire Department.

In a written statement obtained by the Salisbury Daily Times, OCPD Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller said, “Officers learned that one of the roller coaster cars failed to stop as it was pulling into the loading area and struck the rear of another car that was loaded with passengers.”

The outlet also reported that the incident occurred when one of the roller coasters “malfunctioned.”

An adult and four children were transported to a nearby hospital, although this was reportedly due to “precautionary reasons.”

Representatives for the Jolly Roger Amusement Park and The Ocean City Police Department did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

