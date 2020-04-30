Rolla Police investigating shooting

ROLLA, Mo. – Rolla Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Taco Bell.

On Thursday, April 29, 2020, around 6:30 p.m., officers were called out and directed to a vehicle that was in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant where they found a female who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The female was transported to a nearby hospital and airlifted to a hospital in Columbia, where she is in critical but stable conditions.

During the investigation, here is what was determined:

There were three people in the vehicle: the victim, a different female passenger, and a male passenger.

The male passenger was seated in the rear driver’s side seat, fired a handgun in the vehicle for unknown reasons

The bullet entered the back of the driver’s seat and struck the victim

The male shooter has been identified as Michael Vehlewald, 25, of St. Louis, is in custody, and was charged with assault in the 1st degree and armed criminal action.

Anyone having any additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to

contact Detective Derrick Dillon with Rolla Police Department’s Division of Criminal

Investigations Unit at (573) 308-1213. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Rolla

Police Department’s Confidential Tip Line at (573) 364-0111.