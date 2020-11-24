Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Rolla passes mask mandate and 25% occupancy limit

by: Bryce Derrickson

ROLLA, Mo. — The Rolla City Council passed a mask mandate with a 9-3 vote on Monday, Nov. 24, 2020, according to City Hall.

The mandate begins on Friday, Nov. 27 at 6 a.m. and lasts until Feb. 2, 2021.

Anyone in Rolla is required to wear a face-covering while in city limits. Though there are some exemptions to the rules.

Anyone 11-years-old and younger are encouraged to wear a mask but are not required. Other exemptions include maintaining a social distance of six-feet, a medical condition, exercising and more.

There is also a maximum fine of $50 for those who are in violation of the mandate.

And some places in Rolla are seeing a change in the number of people they can have in their buildings.

Businesses, places of worship, camps, weddings and funerals, and special events now can only have 25% of the building’s total capacity.

