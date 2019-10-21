Rogersville Chamber of commerce helps community members affected by the storms

ROGERSVILLE, Mo.– Rogersville Area Chamber of Commerce reached out to the community to see how they can help those affected by the storms early Monday morning.

The statement said “Our hearts go out to all those affected by last night’s storms. We have several chamber and community members who have reached out wanting to help with cleanup. If your home or business sustained damage, please let me know what assistance you need and I will pass along the info to those wanting to help!”

If you are in the Rogersville area and are in need of help reach out to the Chamber of Commerce at info@rogersvillechamber.com.