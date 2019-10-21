Rogersville area sustains damage during early morning storms

News
Posted:

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Good morning Joe. I am here on Peck Road which is off State Highway U in Rogersville.

As you can see here next to me this tree is completely snapped. This is just a small portion of the damage in the area.

As we were driving into Rogersville we saw a lot of debris. Mostly small trees, branches and leaves falling onto the road.

There are reports of trees down and several buildings damaged after the severe weather passed through Rogersville and much of the Ozarks overnight.

Rogersville Fire Department has crews all over town working to clear the roads.

