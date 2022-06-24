SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Bill Owen, state representative for Missouri’s 131st District said many have hoped to finally see the day where Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

“You think about how long this has transpired to get to this point and a lot of us on the side of life have hoped to see a day where this would happen,” said Owen. “Of course what they have done is they’ve thrown it back to the states. So, it’s kind of like it’s become a states rights issue.”

Owen said nationally the problem isn’t solved but it is solved in Missouri.

There are 13 states with “trigger bans” designed to take effect as soon as Roe v. Wade is overturned. These states include Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Idaho, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota, Louisana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, Wyoming, and Oklahoma.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed a proclamation Friday banning abortion following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Missouri was the first in the country to end abortion.