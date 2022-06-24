SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

State Rep. Betsy Fogle shared her disappointment with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Quite frankly my initial reaction is that I’m very terrified for everyone that shares this great state with me,” said Fogle. “One of the reasons I ran for office and why I serve my community is to make sure rights are not repealed and that’s exactly what we saw this morning.”

Fogle said she fears this will be the first step in a long line of rights that will be repealed.

Governor Mike Parson has already signed the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.” The proclamation prohibits doctors from performing abortions unless there is a medical emergency. It also protects women receiving an illegal abortion from being prosecuted in violation of the act.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt also signed a proclamation banning abortion following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. Missouri has a “trigger law,” meaning abortion would be abolished with a proclamation from the governor or attorney general.

“Last year we had a real conversation on the House floor about banning birth control for low-income women in the state of Missouri,” said Fogle. “We have our work cut out for us in Jefferson City knowing now that we don’t have those federal protections.”