SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Supreme Court released a decision on Friday, June 24, 2022, overturning Roe v. Wade, bringing a cascade of antiabortion laws that could take effect across nearly half the country.

There are 13 states with “trigger bans” designed to take effect as soon as Roe v. Wade is overturned. These states include Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Idaho, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota, Louisana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, Wyoming, and Oklahoma.

“The only options for women will be to travel to the other 16 states that have abortion protected through state laws,” said Dr. Brian Calfano, a political analyst.

However, where we go from here politically is uncharted territory.

“There’s never really been a statewide or federal national level election decided squarely on the issue of reproductive choice or abortion,” said Dr. Calfano. “It’s just been one of those issues that people have a lot of opinions about.”

The decision puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls. The Biden administration and other defenders of abortion rights have warned that a decision overturning Roe also would threaten other high court decisions in favor of gay rights and even potentially, contraception.

“There are folks who are on the political left that are certainly concerned about those and I think this is one of the kinds of issues that comes up when you talk about Senate confirmation hearings,” said Dr. Calfano. “When you think back to the three justices who were nominated and approved under former President Trump. Most of them said Roe was stare decisis protected. There was not going to be any kind of overturn of the decision. Now you have to wonder how much of that really was them just trying to get this job and now they’re going to end up wanting to go run the table on these conservative issues.”

Rep. Billy Long released the following statement concerning the Supreme Court’s decision: