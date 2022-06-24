SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Friday, Missouri became the first state to ban abortion after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Political Analyst Dr. Brian Calfano joined KOLR10’s Steve Savard on KOLR10 News Friday to discuss what this means for the state and the country.

Dr. Calfano said this decision could end up bringing more people to the voting booths for November’s midterm election.

“Biden and the Democrats have a lot to deal with in terms of explaining the inflation issue,” Calfano said. “Gas prices are really taking a bite out of everyone’s pockets and so I think in the end the Democrats don’t get the kind of bump that they might be hoping for.”

Calfano said this will be new territory for both parties, and Republicans may see this as a victory and feel they don’t need to go to the polls.

Also Friday, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said in his opinion on the Roe v. Wade decision that the court should apply the same reasoning to other landmark cases, such as those that establish rights for contraception and gay marriage.

Calfano said he doesn’t believe that is likely to happen in the near future.

“Part of that is going to be because the court I think senses because the reasoning laid down in today’s decision has to do with taking rights away from people through the process of giving rights,” Calfano said. “In the sense of abortion, if you believe this particular view of it, takes away the right of the unborn child but with these other issues like contraception and gay marriage there’s not that same kind of – by allowing gay marriage you’re not allowing heterosexual marriage.”

