Robyn Frazier pleads guilty

News

by: Bryce Derrickson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Robyn Frazier has pleaded guilty to assault – second degree – special victim and is being booked for six years, after attempting to stab a police officer with a railroad spike and resisting arrest.

On Jan. 5 an officer responded to a report of a person, Frazier, trespassing on BNSF property, according to the probable cause statement.

The officer attempted to arrest Frazier after she refused to leave the property.

Frazier resisted arrest and attempted to stab the officer with a railroad spike.

She was later booked into the Greene County Jail and originally pleaded not guilty.

