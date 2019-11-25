Robotics students modify toy cars for kids with special needs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kids in Missouri are getting behind the wheel of some new rides, even though they don’t have a license yet.

Robotics students at the Barstow School, a prep school in Kansas City, modified toy cars for kids with special needs.

The teens stripped the inside of the basic toy cars, then they outfitted the cars with joysticks and buttons — all customized for any kid to use.

Kendra Gagnon is the director for “Go Baby Go,” which is part of the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

She explained why cars like these are so important.

“Our world is not constructed for people with different abilities,” Gagnon said. “What our program does, it’s not about special things for special kids, it’s about creating a world together that works for everyone.”

The students who built the cars say they’re happy to be making an impact on the community.