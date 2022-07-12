COLLINS, Mo. — Traffic is stopped in both directions on Mo. 13 between Humansville and Collins as law enforcement attempts to detain a robbery suspect who is stopped but refuses to comply with orders.

The scene, about 10 miles south of Collins, developed this morning as officers tried to stop the man’s vehicle when he was identified as a suspect in an attempted pharmacy robbery in Bolivar, according to Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman Mike McClure.

He was eventually stopped but has refused to leave the car and comply with commands. Officers are unsure whether he is armed.

Traffic detours are in effect where possible, but near the scene traffic is halted as officers attempt to draw the man out for surrender.