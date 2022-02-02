SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the Ozarks prepares for winter weather that could drop as much as 8 inches of snow on Springfield, and even more to the north, we’re checking in on the roads. Watch the video to see how our photojournalist Eric Redus got along as he drove north on Kansas Expressway to Division Street, then East on Division.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has encouraged drivers to stay home as snow approaches. KOLR10’s weather team expects a lull in precipitation early Wednesday afternoon before snowfall really ramps up in the late afternoon/early evening.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions. MoDOT’s traveler information map shows many major roads covered in Missouri and partly covered in the Springfield area as of 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. IDrive Arkansas is showing clear roads, but conditions could deteriorate. We have a list of the latest school closings. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store.