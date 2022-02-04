SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Roads in Springfield are still covered in snow due to the snow that fell overnight.

MoDOT crews are out this morning working on clearing the roads. Crews will clear off the main roads and once those are clear crews will begin working on side roads.

Ways to stay updated on road conditions:

MoDOT’s traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store.