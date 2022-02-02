CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Areas north of Springfield could see up to 10 inches of snow as February 2022 begins with a blast of winter weather for the Ozarks. One of our crews drove around Stockton, Missouri Wednesday afternoon to see about 3 inches of snow on the ground already.

As Wednesday evening brings a round of heavy snow expected to last overnight into Thursday, areas north of Springfield could see at least 7 more inches before the snowfall slows down Thursday.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions. MoDOT’s traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State. We also have a list of the latest school closings. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store.

